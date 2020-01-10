|
|
|
CARTER Sydney John Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
26th December 2019 aged 81 years.
Sydney will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
The Funeral service will be held on
Friday, January 17th 2020 in
Portchester Crematorium,
Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 8NE at 3pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be
made payable by cheque to
Royal British Legion or
Cancer Research UK and sent c/o
A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 10, 2020