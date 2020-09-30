|
|
|
Cox Sylvia Peacefully passed away on
21st September aged 80.
Beloved Wife of Chris , treasured Mum of Ken and Jane and adored Grandma of Oliver and Harry.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Francis Church, Hilsea on Wednesday 7th October at 12.30 followed by a committal at
Kingston Cemetery.
Please note, attendance of
funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Flowers welcome. Or if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
Tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 30, 2020