|
|
|
FOSTER SYLVIA Sylvia died peacefully
in Queen Alexandra Hospital on Thursday, 9 January after a short illness. Her funeral arrangements are that she will be brought
into St. Joseph's Church, Copnor on
Monday, 3 February at 4pm and will lay there until the Requiem Mass to celebrate her life on
Tuesday, 4 February at 1pm.
This will be followed by a burial at Kingston Cemetery. A buffet lunch will be in the Church hall.
Donations in lieu of flowers to either "Portsmouth Friends of
Bamenda" or "Girlguiding Hampshire East" via Co-operative funeral care,
65 Tangier Road, Baffins,
Portsmouth, PO3 6JH or via www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-
and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 17, 2020