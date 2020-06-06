|
Tilley Sylvia Passed away peacefully
aged 93.
Sylvia will be greatly missed by her daughters Beverley, Lorraine and Melanie; her grandchildren Leason, Jessica, Charmaine, Samantha, Oliver and Michael; her six great grandchildren and the rest of the family and friends.
The Service is to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June at Midday.
Due to current situation you can
join us by webcast. Please contact Lorraine for details.
Donations in memory of Sylvia if desired can me made directly to NSPCC at www.nspcc.org.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020