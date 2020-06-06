Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Tilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Tilley

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Tilley Notice
Tilley Sylvia Passed away peacefully
aged 93.

Sylvia will be greatly missed by her daughters Beverley, Lorraine and Melanie; her grandchildren Leason, Jessica, Charmaine, Samantha, Oliver and Michael; her six great grandchildren and the rest of the family and friends.

The Service is to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June at Midday.

Due to current situation you can
join us by webcast. Please contact Lorraine for details.

Donations in memory of Sylvia if desired can me made directly to NSPCC at www.nspcc.org.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -