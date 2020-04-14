Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Wraith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Wraith

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Wraith Notice
Wraith Sylvia Rosemary Sadly passed away at home
on 6th April, aged 90 years.
A wonderful wife, mother,
nana and great nana.
You were simply the very
best to everyone.
Due to the current pandemic,
a private, family funeral
will take place later this month
at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.
No flowers please, but donations to
The Rowans Hospice in her memory would be most appreciated by her family. Donations can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk, or by cheque, made payable to the charity and Sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -