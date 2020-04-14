|
|
|
Wraith Sylvia Rosemary Sadly passed away at home
on 6th April, aged 90 years.
A wonderful wife, mother,
nana and great nana.
You were simply the very
best to everyone.
Due to the current pandemic,
a private, family funeral
will take place later this month
at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.
No flowers please, but donations to
The Rowans Hospice in her memory would be most appreciated by her family. Donations can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk, or by cheque, made payable to the charity and Sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 14, 2020