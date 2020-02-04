|
ALLEN Terence 'Terry' 'Darby' Passed away on 18th January 2020 surrounded by his family.
He will be missed so much by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Terry's funeral will be held on
Friday 14th February 2020, at Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request, however if you wish to make a donation in his memory it is for We Remember Submariners, these can be made c/o Ruby Funerals Ltd, 175 High Street, Lee On The Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9BX.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 4, 2020