|
|
|
ARCHER Terence William John 'Terry' Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
20th December 2019, aged 75 years.
Terry will be very sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
The Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27th 2020 in
Kingston Cemetery Chapel at 10am
followed by a committal in Kingston Cemetery, St Mary's Road, Portsmouth PO1 5PQ. Flowers welcome from all and can be sent to A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 6, 2020