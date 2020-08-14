|
Langford Terence 'Terry' Passed away on 6th August 2020,
aged 59.
Much loved husband of Sally and
loving father to Daniel, Tom and Emma.
Grandfather to Benjamin and Theo
and brother to Debs.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 27th August at 10:15am but due to current restrictions, it is with much regret that immediate family only will be able to attend.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations and details of the webstream can be found at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries to
Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 0TG Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2020