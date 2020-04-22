Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Tex Ranger

RANGER TEX CPO PRI Royal Navy
Our family announces with great sadness the loss and much loved Dad and Grandad. Tex, aged 85, passed away suddenly on Friday 10th April 2020 and will be reunited in a very private ceremony with his beloved Moira on
Thursday 30th April.

A memorial service will
follow as soon as we can.
In the meantime if you would like to
send flowers or make a donation to the
Rowans Living Well Centre please do so
by contacting Reynolds Funeral Services, Chichester. 01243 773311.

Always in our thoughts and
forever in our hearts, Wendy,
Guy, George and Alice xxxx

Be my shadow til I see you again Papa, Love You. Sally & Tel XX
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 22, 2020
