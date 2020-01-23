|
|
|
WHITE Thelma Ann Passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2020, aged 88.
Beloved wife of 65 years to David, treasured mother to Malcolm, Nigel & Andrew and a special granny
to eight grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at St John's Church, St Michaels Grove, Fareham
on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11:00am, followed by refreshments. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society and the Trefoil Guild may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 23, 2020