ANTHONY Thomas George
(Best known as Jim) Passed away peacefully at home on 28th January 2020.
Funeral is Thursday 13th February at 11.15 am at Portchester Crematorium and afterwards at the British Legion, Fratton. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jim can be made by cash or cheques made payable to "Changing Faces" in aid of Vitiligo and put his name on back as reference and given to Barrells Funeral Directors or you can go to Jim's page on the Just Giving UK website
and make your donation.
I will always love you. Sleep peacefully,
your loving wife Georgina x
In loving memory of a very dear dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. A heart of gold, a love sincere,
beautiful memories will keep you near,
always loved and will be missed forever. Goodnight, God Bless. All our love always, Mike, Jo & Family xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 7, 2020