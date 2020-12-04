|
|
|
FINNEY Thomas George Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd November 2020 aged 89 years.
A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Sadly missed and never forgotten
by all the family.
Funeral Service will be on
Wednesday 16th December in
The Oaks Crematorium at 11.30,
due to current restrictions the
service will be by invitation only.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, by cheque to
Prostate Cancer UK c/o
Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
PO9 1AN. Tel 23 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 4, 2020