Home

POWERED BY

Services
M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Marchant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Marchant

Notice Condolences

Thomas Marchant Notice
MARCHANT Thomas Morton Passed away peacefully at home on 17th April 2020,
aged 90. Ex Royal Navy and Fareham Borough Councillor.
Will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.
Cremation to be held in Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 7th May at 12.15pm to be attended by his family. Family flowers only, but donations
if desired, to the Rowans Hospice or The Rainbow Centre may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -