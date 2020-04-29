|
MARCHANT Thomas Morton Passed away peacefully at home on 17th April 2020,
aged 90. Ex Royal Navy and Fareham Borough Councillor.
Will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.
Cremation to be held in Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 7th May at 12.15pm to be attended by his family. Family flowers only, but donations
if desired, to the Rowans Hospice or The Rainbow Centre may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 29, 2020