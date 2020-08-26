|
POND Timothy Joseph Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 31st July, aged 83 years.
Timothy will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 2nd September
at St Mary's Church, Gosport,
followed by a committal at
Ann's Hill cemetery. Regrettably only immediate family may attend.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, can be made payable by cheque to The Multiple Sclerosis Society and sent c/o
Solent Funeral Services,
82-84 High Street,
Lee on Solent,
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 26, 2020