Thompson Tony Passed away suddenly on
3rd March in hospital.
A nursery man and stallholder and owner of
Rustlings Nurseries, Horndean.
Funeral service on Thursday
March 19th at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 10am. Family flowers only,
Donations if desired for
The Portsmouth Hospitals Charity (cheques only please payable to the charity) c/o Michael Miller and Partners Ltd, 27A High Street, Petersfield, GU32 3JR.
Tel: 01730 233244 alternatively
online at www.michaelmiller.co.uk,
donations and search Thompson.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 16, 2020