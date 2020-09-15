|
|
|
Northern Tracey-Ann Passed away peacefully on
3rd September, aged 58.
Much loved wife of Andy Northern, daughter, mother and foster carer.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Michael's Church on
9th October 2020 at 10am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
All to wear traditional black.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
Co-op Funeral Directors
Tel: 02392 372106.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 15, 2020