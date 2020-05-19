|
|
|
Harfield Trevor Adrian D-Day Vet. who left the battlefield
of life on 26.04.20 aged 95.
Brought sunshine into our lives.
Now your sun has set,
we will remember you.
Funeral service at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 12.30. Due to social distancing this
will be a private service.
No flowers please,
donations to Dementia UK.
You will always be awake in our hearts, Sally, Richard, Alan, Sylvie, grandchildren Kelly, David
and their families.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 19, 2020