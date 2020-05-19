Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Harfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Harfield

Notice Condolences

Trevor Harfield Notice
Harfield Trevor Adrian D-Day Vet. who left the battlefield
of life on 26.04.20 aged 95.
Brought sunshine into our lives.
Now your sun has set,
we will remember you.
Funeral service at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 12.30. Due to social distancing this
will be a private service.
No flowers please,
donations to Dementia UK.
You will always be awake in our hearts, Sally, Richard, Alan, Sylvie, grandchildren Kelly, David
and their families.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -