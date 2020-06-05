|
|
|
Ryan Ursula Mary It is with regret that we announce the death of Ursula Mary Ryan, originally from Waterford, Republic of Ireland,
but who settled and got married in England in 1959 to her beloved John 'Sean' Ryan (who sadly died in 2013).
Residing in Redlands Lane, Fareham since 1981, and finally in Gosport since 2014, she was born on 17th October 1934, and sadly passed away in Gosport on 21st May 2020 at the age of 85 years. She is deeply missed by her family: daughter Emer, sons Eoin and Martin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all of her extended family, including her remaining sister Patricia, brother in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Jean, Chris and Edna,
all nephews and nieces, and relatives.
May the love, goodness and dedication with which she served God and enriched our lives remain with us and continue to inspire us to live in the ways of Christ, and may she rest in peace.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020