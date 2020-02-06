Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Emsworth
31 North Street
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7DA
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Bartlett

Notice Condolences

Valerie Bartlett Notice
Bartlett Valerie Passed away peacefully
on 17th January 2020 aged 92.
Much loved mum to Andrew, Sue,
Janet & Paul, and Nan to Emma, Steve,
Jo and Chris and great-grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant on
12th February 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, by cheque and made payable to British Heart Foundation, can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
31 North Street, Emsworth, PO10 7DA,
tel: 01243 376458.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -