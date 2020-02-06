|
|
|
Bartlett Valerie Passed away peacefully
on 17th January 2020 aged 92.
Much loved mum to Andrew, Sue,
Janet & Paul, and Nan to Emma, Steve,
Jo and Chris and great-grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant on
12th February 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, by cheque and made payable to British Heart Foundation, can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
31 North Street, Emsworth, PO10 7DA,
tel: 01243 376458.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 6, 2020