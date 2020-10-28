|
|
|
DAVEY Valerie
(née Carpenter) Passed away peacefully on
13th October 2020 aged 95.
Much loved mother of Marilyn and Elaine. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Milton on
12th November at 10.30am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Flowers welcome.
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangiers Road, PO3 6JH,
Telephone 02392 698362.
