Solent Funeral Services (Gosport)
109 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1LR
023 9258 7741
Valerie Davidson

Valerie Davidson
DAVIDSON Valerie Joyce Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 29th July, aged 82 years.
Valerie will be very sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Monday 10th August at Portchester
Crematorium, North Chapel at 9.45am.
Regrettably only immediate family
may attend.
Flowers welcome.
Donations if desired can be
made payable by cheque to
Macmillan Cancer Support and
sent c/o Solent Funeral Services,
109 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1LR
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 6, 2020
