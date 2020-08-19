Home

M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Valerie Macleod

Valerie Macleod Notice
MACLEOD Valerie Ann Passed away peacefully on 7th August 2020,
aged 71 years.
She will be sadly
missed by all her family.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 28th August 2020 at 10.30am at St Mary's Church Alverstoke,
followed by a committal at
Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK, The Rowans Hospice or Franciscan Aid may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 19, 2020
