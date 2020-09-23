Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Toone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Toone

Notice Condolences

Valerie Toone Notice
Toone Valerie Anne Sadly passed away in QA Hospital
on 16th September 2020.
Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving Husband Brian & family.
xxxxxx

A service in celebration of Valerie's life will be held on Tuesday 6th October at The Oaks Crematorium, attended by close family and friends only.
Flowers are being gratefully
received and can be sent to:
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -