Toone Valerie Anne Sadly passed away in QA Hospital
on 16th September 2020.
Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving Husband Brian & family.
A service in celebration of Valerie's life will be held on Tuesday 6th October at The Oaks Crematorium, attended by close family and friends only.
Flowers are being gratefully
received and can be sent to:
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 23, 2020