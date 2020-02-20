|
DAVIS Vera (nee Creese) Treasured memories of our dearest mum, nan and great nan who passed away peacefully on 31st January 2020,
aged 90.
Time has come for us to say goodbye and time to reflect on all the happy times that we shared together.
You'll remain in our hearts until its time for us to meet again.
Sweet dreams Mum.
Your loving son Jeff and all the family.
Funeral to be held at 3.15pm on
Friday 28th February 2020, at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant, PO9 5NA.
Family flowers only but donations may be sent by cheque payable to The British Heart Foundation
c/o Co- operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth Hants.
PO1 5EA or by visiting, https://vera-davis-1930-2020muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2020