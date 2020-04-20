Home

SMITH Vernon In loving memory of Vernon Smith
who sadly passed away on
13th April 2020, aged 74.
The funeral service will take place at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Friday 24th April 2020 at 11.30am
for close friends only in accordance with the current Coronavirus guidance. A memorial service for Vernon will be held at a later date. Donations to 'NHS Charities Together' may be made through Lee Fletcher Funeral Directors, 12 The Pallant, Havant or online https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
76096
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 20, 2020
