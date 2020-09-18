|
|
|
EVANS Veronica Veronica's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Purbeck House, Waterlooville,
for the love and care they gave to Veronica over the many years that
she lived there.
Also thanks to everyone for their
kind words at this sad time.
Donations, if desired, can be made online by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque payable to Mind and sent c/o
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2020