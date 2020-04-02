Home

POWERED BY

Services
Churcher & Tribbeck
3 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1LT
02392 580755
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Veronica Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Veronica Passed away on 13th March 2020, aged 78, after a short illness in the Azores.
Greatly missed by her children
Nick, Julian and Vanessa and
ten grandchildren.
Private funeral 14th April in Gosport
at 11.00am and we ask friends and extended family to remember
her at this time.
Celebration of her life to held
when normal service resumes.
No flowers please but donations
to RNLI.
c/o https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-FuneralDirectorsGosport

Churcher & Tribbeck Funeral Directors 02392 580755.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -