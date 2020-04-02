|
PARKINSON Veronica Passed away on 13th March 2020, aged 78, after a short illness in the Azores.
Greatly missed by her children
Nick, Julian and Vanessa and
ten grandchildren.
Private funeral 14th April in Gosport
at 11.00am and we ask friends and extended family to remember
her at this time.
Celebration of her life to held
when normal service resumes.
No flowers please but donations
to RNLI.
c/o https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-FuneralDirectorsGosport
Churcher & Tribbeck Funeral Directors 02392 580755.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 2, 2020