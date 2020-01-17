|
|
|
Roynon Veronica
(known as Vicky) Aged 77 passed away peacefully at home on Friday 10th January after a long battle with M.S. and Dementia.
She will be greatly missed by her husband Keith, sister Sonia in New York and other close family members, particularly Bradley and Vicki.
She leaves happy memories
as she goes to fly with Angels.
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium,
PO16 8NE, Friday 24th January 2020
at 1pm. No flowers please but
donations if desired to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society or
The Salvation Army c/o
Taylor & Wallis Tel: 02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 17, 2020