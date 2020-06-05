Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vic Gunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vic Gunner

Notice Condolences

Vic Gunner Notice
GUNNER Vic (CHARLES VICTOR) 1934 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at home on 21st May 2020, aged 85.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grand-children and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium 12th June but regrettably only immediate family may attend. Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -