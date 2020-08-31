Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Devlin

Notice Condolences

Vicki Devlin Notice
DEVLIN (née Carter)
Vicki
(Violet June) Passed away peacefully on
7 August 2020 at QA Hospital
aged 86.
Born 15 June 1934 Landport, Portsmouth.
Mum & Grandma,
You will be forever treasured and missed. We will keep you in our hearts. Thank you for your love and determination to always make
our lives better.
Your son Iain with partner Denise, daughter Bethan with partner Bruce
and much loved grandsons Henri 16, Darci 13 and Samuel 12 xxxxx
A private cremation will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
1st September as due to current restrictions we are unable to
attend a service in the UK.
We will advise next year when
it is possible to gather and commemorate our mum, Vicki.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -