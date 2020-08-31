|
|
|
DEVLIN (née Carter)
Vicki
(Violet June) Passed away peacefully on
7 August 2020 at QA Hospital
aged 86.
Born 15 June 1934 Landport, Portsmouth.
Mum & Grandma,
You will be forever treasured and missed. We will keep you in our hearts. Thank you for your love and determination to always make
our lives better.
Your son Iain with partner Denise, daughter Bethan with partner Bruce
and much loved grandsons Henri 16, Darci 13 and Samuel 12 xxxxx
A private cremation will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
1st September as due to current restrictions we are unable to
attend a service in the UK.
We will advise next year when
it is possible to gather and commemorate our mum, Vicki.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 31, 2020