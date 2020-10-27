|
Forrest Vicki
Born 15/02/47
Passed 15/10/20
Passed away peacefully at
The Rowans Hospice following
a long battle with cancer.
Vicki was a devoted wife to Joe for
55 years and was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Due to restrictions, family only will be permitted in the crematorium.
The service will be held at the
Oaks Crematorium at 3.15pm
on Friday 6th November.
The family request any donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research c/o Grady's Funeral Directors,
23 Mengham Road, PO11 9BG,
023 9246 3828
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 27, 2020