|
|
|
Croucher (nee Moffatt)
Violet Sadly passed away at QA Hospital
on 21st May 2020 aged 90 years.
Mum to Stephen, Barrie and Alison, Grandmother to Bradley, Ethan,
India and Aaron, now reunited
with husband Roy. Those we love don't go away,
they are still here with us in every way. Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Monday 8th June at 12.30pm.
Sadly due to social distancing guidelines this will be a closed service.
Family flowers only. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation at https://www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020