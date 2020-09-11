Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmina Merewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmina Merewood

Notice Condolences

Wilhelmina Merewood Notice
Merewood Wilhelmina Rosalia Maria Sadly passed away on 29th August, aged 99 years.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Monday 21st September at 11.30 am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm with
the family before attending.
Family flowers only by request.
If desired, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK via www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
Tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -