KIRK William Gordon
'Bill' Beloved Husband of Sandra,
Father to Sallyanne, Aaron
and Nicole. A much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Passed away suddenly at home in Verwood on 19th November 2020,
aged 76 years.
He will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service is to be held.
Family flowers only please.
Personal messages, memories
and donations for Julia's House
may be made online at
www.oharafunerals.co.uk
Nicholas O'Hara Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01202 824961
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 28, 2020