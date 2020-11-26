|
|
|
Bradey Winifred Jean
(née Gray) Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Gorseway Nursing Home, Hayling Island, on Friday 6th November 2020, aged 90 years.
Wyn will be sadly missed but always fondly remembered by her loving family, friends and fellow theatricals.
A service in celebration
of her life will be held on Monday
7th December 2020, at 1:00pm at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
No flowers please, but donations to
The Stroke Association would
be gratefully appreciated.
Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, only immediate family members and a few close friends
will be invited to attend.
There will, however, be a commemorative party held at a later date to which all will be invited.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020