Martin Winifred Passed away peacefully on
20th January 2020, aged 96.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Portsmouth Hospitals Charity c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
68 St James's Road,
Southsea, PO5 4HZ.
Telephone: 023092 823 855
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 13, 2020
