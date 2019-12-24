|
James Yvonne
(nee Course) 9th July 1937 - 14th December 2019
Died suddenly and peacefully surrounded by love.
Funeral Friday 3rd January at 1.15, at
St Edmond's Old Crofton Church, Stubbington, PO14 3HA, followed by a private family committal.
A celebration at Yvonne's life will take place at The Crofton, Crofton Lane, PO14 3QF from 2.30pm.
No flowers, donations to
Queen Alexandra Hospital,
Acute Stroke Wards Appeal.
My dear beloved wife Yvonne,
I can't find the words,
night night Bimbo x
Dear mum, my Vonnie,
may your unfailing love be my comfort, Nigel.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 24, 2019