Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne James

Notice Condolences

Yvonne James Notice
James Yvonne
(nee Course) 9th July 1937 - 14th December 2019
Died suddenly and peacefully surrounded by love.
Funeral Friday 3rd January at 1.15, at
St Edmond's Old Crofton Church, Stubbington, PO14 3HA, followed by a private family committal.
A celebration at Yvonne's life will take place at The Crofton, Crofton Lane, PO14 3QF from 2.30pm.
No flowers, donations to
Queen Alexandra Hospital,
Acute Stroke Wards Appeal.

My dear beloved wife Yvonne,
I can't find the words,
night night Bimbo x

Dear mum, my Vonnie,
may your unfailing love be my comfort, Nigel.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -