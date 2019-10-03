Home

Aaron William Scott, age 30, of Gary, In departed this earth into everlasting life on September 23, 2019. He attended Theodore Roosevelt High and later flourished into the man God created him to be.Aaron is proceeded in death by his paternal great grandparents Jack Durham and Ethal Jones, maternal great grandparents Leroy and Julie Lyons, maternal grandparents Lucius and Mary L Lyons, older brothers Larry "Buck" Johnson and Anthony "Tony" Scott Jr.He leaves to cherish his loving memories: father Anthony Scott Sr, mother Valerie (Andrew) Lyons-Spurlock, son Aaron (Arkena) Scott Jr, daughter Avayah (Laura) Scott, brothers Antoine (April) Scott, special brother (his twin) Andre Scott and baby brother Clarence White, sisters Tyjuana Scott and Valerie (Corey) Jones, aunts Joanne (Sam) Fowler, Carolyn Lyons, Marsha (Edward) Miles, Delena (Tristen) Thomas, uncles William Johnson and Lucius (Barbara) Lyons Jr, great aunts Joyce Elkins, Janice (Clarence) Murray, Anniece Hunter, a hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.Visitation Friday October 4,2019 5:00 p.m -8:00 p.m at Powell and Coleman's Funeral Home 3200 West 15th Ave; Gary, In. Homegoing service Saturday October 5,2019 11:00 a.m at Western Christian Community Church 2826 West 15th Ave; Gary, In. Roy S. Lawson, officiant. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
