1 year old, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Paige and Jimmy Krizan; siblings, Stephany and Dominick; grandparents, Dawn Gradert, Tim (Angie) Gradert, Troy and Donna Krizan; great grandparents, Jim and Carol Croegaert, Arlon and Janice Gradert and great-great grandmother, Nellie Ristau; great aunts and uncles, Dorothy Stuppy, Brandon and Julie Croegaert and Michael and Drota Croegaert. Preceded in death by her great uncle Wayne Stuppy. Visitation, Thursday, March 28th from 11AM-12PM, Funeral Service, 12PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019