Abigail Archer departed this life September 9, 2020, leaving a multitude to mourn. Abigail was born August 14, 1957 to Rosie Lee Delaney and Tommie Delanie Jr. in Lexington, Mississippi. There she spent her childhood years and spread the love God instilled in her to all she met. After graduating from Dusable High School in 1976, Abigail entered into her nursing school. After meeting her, she made you feel as if you were lifetime friends. Her heart was full of love, compassion, strength, and support to others. If you needed a listening ear, Abigail was always there for you.Remembering the life of Abigail are her devoted husband, Garry Archer; daughters, Latisha Delaney and Tina Archer; son, Garry Archer Jr.; sisters, Jeanette Gahiji, Nicole Brown, Zondre Durr; brothers, Tony Delaney, Rickey Delaney, Keith Delaney, Calvin Delaney, Marlow Land; grandchildren, Kyla Bell, Marrion Wells, Kyle Justice, Miniyah Wells, Zola Archer; brothers-in-law, James Archer, Stephen Archer; nieces, Jenica Brooks, Jeulani Gahiji, Tomiko Delaney; nephews, Tabari Gahiji, Terrell Gills, Shaheed Archer and a host of other nieces and nephews; special friend, Dr. Vernita Black; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends whom she loved and cherished. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Lee Delaney and Father Tommie Delaney. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2pm-8pm, Funeral Service Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2pm both services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.