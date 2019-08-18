was born on July 3, 1919, in Topeka, KS. She was a graduate of Washburn University in Topeka, KY earning a degree in Music Education. She taught music and English at schools in Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee. Adeline was married to Rev. J. Otis Erwin in 1947. They had 3 daughters. For the next 55 years, Adeline traveled with her husband as her taught at several schools and pastored churches in the United Methodist Church. Adeline and her husband moved to Merrillville in 2002. Rev. Erwin died in 2003. She was a resident of both Town Center and Spring Mill Health Campus, enjoying time with family, friends and her church family at Unity A. M. E. Zion Church. Adeline celebrated her 100th birthday on July 3rd with her entire family and friends. She quietly exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday August 13, 2019. She is survived by daughters JoNina (Lorenzo) Ervin, Janet (Milton Sr.) Hall, Judith (David Jr.) Neville; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Visitation Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Unity A.M.E. Zion Church 5757 Massachusetts Street, Merrillville, from 4-8:00p.m. with family hour beginning at 6:00p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Unity A.M.E. Zion at 11:00a.m. Rev. Dr. David I. Neville, Jr. officiant. Interment will be in Topeka, Kansas. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019