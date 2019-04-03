Adolph Darrow Hicks was born to the late Abraham Hicks and Marie Lewis on January 17, 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama. He departed this life on March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel Lee both parents, sister Ruth, brothers Charles and Clarence, one daughter Frieda and two granddaughters Taylor and Angel. As a young child he moved to Chicago, Illinois. Adolph graduated from Dusable High School c/o 1945 and was a WWII Veteran USN. He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age and later became a member of St. Timothy Community Church with over 55 years of service. Adolph was a dedicated member of several organizations; AMVETS Post #6, St. Mark Grand Lodge AM & FM and the NAACP. Adolph retired after 30 plus years of service with the USPS and in 2018 he was awarded a 50-year pin as a lifetime member. Adolph was united in holy matrimony to Stella. He is survived by sisters; Josephine and Lydia, children; Linda, Saundra, Cynthia (Norman), Tina (Dewayne), Robbin, Garrett (Kim), Leroy (Joyce), Regina, Alisha (Billy) and Farrod, 34 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 from 12pm-2pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408 and will resume at 4pm until 8pm with Masonic Rites starting at 6pm at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, Indiana. Funeral services will take place Friday April 5, 2019 11am at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, Indiana. Pastor Rameen Jackson Officiating. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary