|
|
Adrian Campbell, 49, of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. Adrian leaves to cherish her memories her mother Denise (Calvin Hughes) Campbell; father Marshall (Terry) Gutherie; stepfather Carl Smith; son Adian Davis; siblings Lenise (Antonio Sr.) Campbell-Johnson, Vanessa Campbell, Nateki (Kenneth) Williams, Jeanene ( Darrin) Rogers, Mickey Gutherie, Joyce (Dexter) Anderson, Marshall (Donald) Morrow, Warren ( Shawn) Gutherie, Dustin (Mya) Gutherie, Terrance (Deon) Gutherie and Robert (Sabrina) Gutherie and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and family and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11am at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 29, 2019