Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bibleway Church of God's Word
220 E. 49th Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Adrian Frazier Obituary
Adrian Frazier, 67, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Lincolnshire Nursing Facility with his loving family by his side. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. Family hour will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bibleway Church of God's Word, 220 E. 49th Ave., Gary, IN 46409. Adrian will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.

www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
