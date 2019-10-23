|
Adrian Frazier, 67, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Lincolnshire Nursing Facility with his loving family by his side. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. Family hour will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bibleway Church of God's Word, 220 E. 49th Ave., Gary, IN 46409. Adrian will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019