Aggenora McDaniel-Sumrall age 91 of Gary, Indiana passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in McDonald, North Carolina on October 1, 1928 to the late Raeford & Mary Stewart Thompson. Aggenora was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1947. A true christian and renaissance woman who started her life's work on her grandfather's farm and tobacco fields then moved to Gary, where she worked as a bus girl, welder, deputy city clerk, business owner and was politically active always lobbying for the rights of others. A leader who shared her love through wisdom, words, and food. She gave freely from her heart; a woman of action and service. She leaves to cherish her memory, children: James A. McDaniel Jr. and Sharyman Joi McDaniel; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12 noon to 8 pm. Family Hours 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at The Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Funeral Service: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St. Gary, Indiana. Pastor R. Robinson, officiating. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020