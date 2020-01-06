Home

Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
Agnes Obsitnik
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
2447 Putnam Street
Lake Station, IN
Agnes was born in Slovakia January 28, 1931 to parents, Juraj and Mary Skyba. She immigrated to the US at the age of 6 years and was raised by her loving aunt and uncle, Michael and Mary Skiba. Agnes graduated from Portage High School and the Gary Business College. She worked both for US Steel and the Post Tribune. Agnes married her husband, George Obsitnik who preceded her in death at age 49 years. Agnes was also preceded by her son, George Brian; sister, Anna Polovka and mother and father-in-law, George and Helen Obsitnik. She is survived by son, James (Sharon) Obsitnik; daughter, Kathy (Michael) Mose; three grandchildren, Bryan (Rachel) Mose, Jennifer (Jacob) Anderson and Conner Mose; great grandson, Cole; 2 sisters, Mary (Dusan) Zuzova and Bernadina (Jan) Grecova; brother-in-law, Richard Obsitnik. Agnes was a member of Ladies Rosary Sodality at Blessed Sacrament and St. Francis Xavier Churches, Lake Station Seniors Club, Slovak Club of Merrillville and was a member and organizer of NAIM Widows and Widowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Visitation for Agnes will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station starting with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 am. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020
