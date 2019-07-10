|
|
Albert A. Toth Jr., age 77, of Lake Station, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 27th, 2019.
Albert was a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident, born in Gary, IN to Helen and Albert Toth Sr. who preceded him in death.
Albert is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; sons, Scott Toth and Mark (Gabriela Rodriguez-Machado) Toth; step-daughter, Brittany Collins; grandchildren, Enzo and Luiza Toth; sister, Sandra (Richard) Duff. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jo Ellen Nicholls.
Albert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from U.S. Steel-Gary where he worked on the Roller 84" Hot Strip Mill production line. Albert enjoyed boating, cooking, home-brewing, gardening (especially tomatoes), woodworking, and carpentry. He was a talented craftsman, artist and designer.
Friends may visit with Albert's family on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00 am to time of Military Honors at 2:00 pm at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN.
For information call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com
Published in the Post Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019