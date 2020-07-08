Albert Charles Snowton, Sr., at the age of 70 departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born May 24, 1950 in Camden, Arkansas to the late L.B. Snowton and Dorothy B. Snowton.
He graduated from Tolleston High School Class of 1969. Albert retired after 33 years of service from Inland Steel Corporation as a millwright. He was also a licensed Broker with McColly Real Estate.
Albert was an Army Veteran that served in the Vietnam War, during his service he earned the National Defense Service Metal, the Vietnam Campaign Metal and Vietnam Service Metal, just to name a few.
Deacon Snowton was a faithful member of God's Word Ministries Inc. He was saved in the Summer of 2001, at 4150 Jackson Street, in the basement of Pastor and Lena Maynor's home where the church services were being held at the time.
Deacon Snowton diligently served as Head Deacon, Church Administrator of Finances, Sunday School Teacher and Bible Class Teacher, Men's Day Coordinator and the Transportation Ministry. He loved music and enjoyed playing the Bongo Drums. Deacon Snowton loved teaching God's word and quizzing members afterward to make sure you understood.
Deacon was a great mentor and role model to many that he encountered. He was humorous, strong, compassionate, firm but fair and always the perfect gentleman. A true saint and servant of God, that loved the Lord, and capitalized on every opportunity to witness to others.
Deacon Snowton was preceded in death by his father the late L.B. Snowton, a son Isaiah Snowton, Daughter Regina West, a Sister Dorothy Allen and Brother Alexander Snowton.
He leaves to cherise his memory his loving and devoted wife Patricia A. Snowton of Gary, Indiana, Son, Albert C. Snowton, Jr., Mother Dorothy B. Snowton, Sister Evangelist Lena B. Maynor (Pastor Johnny Jr.) all of Gary, Indiana. Six Grandchildren, Four Great-grandchildren, Three Stepchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and God's Word Ministries Inc. Church Family.
Public Viewing & Visitation is Wednesday, July 8th, 12-8 pm. Homegoing Services Thursday, July 9th, 11:00 am (Family Only) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Interment - Evergreen Cemetery. All services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408. Interment immediately following all services at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Hobart, IN 46342
