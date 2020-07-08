1/1
Albert Charles Snowton Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Charles Snowton, Sr., at the age of 70 departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born May 24, 1950 in Camden, Arkansas to the late L.B. Snowton and Dorothy B. Snowton.

He graduated from Tolleston High School Class of 1969. Albert retired after 33 years of service from Inland Steel Corporation as a millwright. He was also a licensed Broker with McColly Real Estate.

Albert was an Army Veteran that served in the Vietnam War, during his service he earned the National Defense Service Metal, the Vietnam Campaign Metal and Vietnam Service Metal, just to name a few.

Deacon Snowton was a faithful member of God's Word Ministries Inc. He was saved in the Summer of 2001, at 4150 Jackson Street, in the basement of Pastor and Lena Maynor's home where the church services were being held at the time.

Deacon Snowton diligently served as Head Deacon, Church Administrator of Finances, Sunday School Teacher and Bible Class Teacher, Men's Day Coordinator and the Transportation Ministry. He loved music and enjoyed playing the Bongo Drums. Deacon Snowton loved teaching God's word and quizzing members afterward to make sure you understood.

Deacon was a great mentor and role model to many that he encountered. He was humorous, strong, compassionate, firm but fair and always the perfect gentleman. A true saint and servant of God, that loved the Lord, and capitalized on every opportunity to witness to others.

Deacon Snowton was preceded in death by his father the late L.B. Snowton, a son Isaiah Snowton, Daughter Regina West, a Sister Dorothy Allen and Brother Alexander Snowton.

He leaves to cherise his memory his loving and devoted wife Patricia A. Snowton of Gary, Indiana, Son, Albert C. Snowton, Jr., Mother Dorothy B. Snowton, Sister Evangelist Lena B. Maynor (Pastor Johnny Jr.) all of Gary, Indiana. Six Grandchildren, Four Great-grandchildren, Three Stepchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and God's Word Ministries Inc. Church Family.

Public Viewing & Visitation is Wednesday, July 8th, 12-8 pm. Homegoing Services Thursday, July 9th, 11:00 am (Family Only) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Interment - Evergreen Cemetery. All services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408. Interment immediately following all services at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Hobart, IN 46342

Also, please include our Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home Logo and our web address: www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 7, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 7, 2020
Very Sorry for your Loss.. Your Family will be in My Prayers. Mr. Snowton was always very kind to me. He referred people to me to help them find homes.
Candee Sweet Warren
July 7, 2020
Sending our condolence to the family and friends of Albert Charles Snowton, Sr.
Pastor Maynor and Lady Maynor love you both
Pastor Anthony & Judy Nicholson
Friend
July 7, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anthony Nicholson
July 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Chairmen Deacon you're making it Home Just before us my sincere condolences to Mrs Snowton Lena Mother Snowton Buggy and all the family
Barbara Goodman
Family
July 7, 2020
Mr.Snow i will miss your Personality the jokes with me and My Dad /Bay Bay everytime when I come to Gary. seen you outside we had stay talking about Basketball and just waving at each other. Gone but not forgotten you up there with My Grandma and Grandpa now.
Shantel Bynum
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
To the Snowton Family my deepest sympathy and my prayers are with you and your family to Mother Snowton love you and Lena and pastor maynor and the Church family Deacon Albert Snowton will be really missed dearly
Samuel Johnson
Friend
July 6, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Our heart is heavy but God knows best. We love and miss you all. Love Key Sr, Deborah Johnson & Family
Key Sr Johnson
Friend
July 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sonny Warren
Family
July 4, 2020
Rest in Love and Peace. You will be missed.
Ann Shaw-Freeman
Family
July 4, 2020
Our dear cousin, Albert. May you Rest In Peace in the loving arms of our Savior. To our family, our continuous prayers and love are with you.

Barney & Ann (Shaw) Freeman
Barney & Ann Freeman (Shaw)
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved