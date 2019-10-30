|
|
Albert Nathen Clareet, Sr. age 77, transitioned Monday, October 21, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, DuWanna Maxine Clareet; children: Ernest, James, Renee Gray; sister, Della M. Shackelford; nieces: JoAnne Johnson, JoAnna Coleman, Qualaya L. McMillin; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 12 pm-8pm with family hours 6pm-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Funeral services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace M.B. Church, 1505 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019