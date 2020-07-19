Albert Nedoff, Jr. passed away on July 16, 2020 at age of 78. Al spent his life committed to making the world safer, being a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and mentoring dozens of police officers and federal agents. He will be remembered for his ability to make everyone feel like family.
He was born in Gary, Indiana on August 2, 1941 to Albert Nedoff, Sr. and Anne Nedoff (Ozug), and graduated from Gary Tolleston High School in 1959. Al served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1965 and after receiving an honorable discharge, he became a police officer for the Gary Police Department working the organized crime task force and later becoming a homicide and narcotics detective. After his nine years at the Gary Police Department, Al moved into federal law as a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration. His assignments included field offices in Chicago and Detroit, with undercover work all over the United States. He was also an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. In 1998, Al retired as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago DEA office after nearly 24 years of service for the DEA. In retirement, he continued his public service as one of the initial founders of the Chicago High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force and the U.S. Air Marshal program after 9/11.
More important than his epic successes in 40+ years in fighting crime and taking narcotics off the streets was his love of his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters. Al was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, JoAnne. He is survived by three children; Scott (Kim) Nedoff, Lisa (Ken) LaPlante, and Andrea Nedoff Rizzo; five grandchildren; Skyler, Scott, Sophie, Annabella and Shepard; his brother, Jerry Nedoff; his sisters, RoseAnn (Zachary) Lent and Marcia (Milan) Andrejevich; brothers-in-law Joe (Debra) Repya and David (Anita) Repya; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 24 at 12 noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St, Fenton, MI. Fr. David Harvey celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Al's favorite charity, the DEA Survivor's Benefit Fund: https://survivorsbenefitfund.org/
